Pan-Roasted Steak

Serves 4.

Note: This method will work with any steak cut that's no thicker than 1-inch. Be sure to use a cast-iron skillet and get it very hot. Any leftovers are great the next day in a salad. From Beth Dooley.

• 1 flank steak (about 1 1/2 lb.)

• 1 tsp. coarse salt

• 1 to 2 tbsp. oil

• 1 small sweet onion, thinly sliced

• 1/4 c. finely minced shallot

• 1/2 c. white wine

• 1/2 c. beef broth

• 1 to 2 tsp. coarse mustard, or more to taste

• 1 tsp. honey, or more to taste

• Several handfuls of mixed greens, if desired

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Preheat the oven to 500 degrees. Set a cast-iron skillet over high heat.

Pat the meat dry with a paper towel. Sprinkle the coarse salt into the pan. Sizzle the meat in the pan until it develops a crust, about 1 minute per side, and then pop the pan into the oven and roast until done to your liking, about 3 to 5 minutes (120 to 125 on an instant-read thermometer).

Wearing oven mitts, remove the pan from the oven and set the steak on a warm plate and tent with foil to keep warm.

Add the oil and set the skillet over medium heat. Sauté the onions until golden, about 3 to 5 minutes, and set aside with the meat. Add the shallots and cook until translucent. Whisk in the wine and broth, and cook until reduced by half, then whisk in the mustard and honey.

Slice the meat across the grain and serve with the onions and salad greens and drizzle the sauce over all. Season to taste with the salt and pepper.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 280 Fat 10 g

Sodium 690 mg Carbohydrates 5 g

Saturated fat 3 g Added sugars 1 g

Protein 42 g Cholesterol 105 mg Dietary fiber 1 g

Exchanges per serving: ½ carb, 6 lean protein.