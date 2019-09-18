Pan-fried Cauliflower With Indian Spices

Serves 4 to 6

Note: This makes a terrific side to grilled chicken or fish, or a main dish spooned over rice and garnished with yogurt and cilantro. It’s great warm or at room temperature. From Beth Dooley.

• 2 medium heads cauliflower, about 2 lb.

• 3 tbsp. hazelnut oil or extra-virgin olive oil

• 2 garlic cloves, crushed

• 1 to 2 tbsp. curry powder, to taste

• Generous pinch red pepper flakes

• Generous pinch crushed black pepper

• 1 tbsp. fresh lime juice, or more to taste

• Coarse salt, to taste

Directions

Trim away the outer leaves and cut the cauliflower in quarters; remove the core but keep it. Cut the florets and core into 1/2-inch-thick pieces so that everything is the same size; cut up the leaves, as well.

Heat the oil in a heavy wide skillet over medium-high heat. Add the cauliflower and garlic and toss to coat, and season generously with the salt and pepper. Reduce the heat, cover, and cook the cauliflower, stirring and checking occasionally, until the florets are just tender, about 5 minutes. Remove the lid, increase the heat just little, and continue to stir, cooking until the cauliflower is tender and browned. Toss in the curry, red pepper flakes, crushed black pepper, lime juice, and coarse salt, to taste.