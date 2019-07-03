No-Mayo Ham Salad

Serves 8 (makes 2 cups).

Note: Plan ahead as the shallot needs to soak in an ice-water bath for 30 minutes. Grocery store ham, sliced 3/4-inch thick, works perfectly if there are no ham dinner leftovers. Either a food processor or a meat grinder makes an even-textured spread. It is possible, but time-intensive, to chop the meat by hand. The salad should be refrigerated for at least 4 hours before serving (so the flavors meld) and up to 3 days; it does not freeze well. The ideal pairing is a Saltine cracker or soft white bread, or schmear a little on a crinkle-cut potato chip, garnished with a celery leaf, for a pass-around at a summer barbecue. For a variation, you could add 2 or 3 chopped, hard-cooked eggs to the mix. From “Bring It!,” by Cathy Barrow.

• 12 oz. cooked ham, coarsely chopped

• 1 celery rib, coarsely chopped

• 1 small shallot, minced and soaked in ice water for 30 minutes, then drained (see Note)

• 1/2 c. sweet-pickle relish

• 1/4 c. plain, full-fat Greek yogurt

• 1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

• 2 tsp. brown mustard or Dijon mustard

• 1/2 tsp. celery seed

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• Kosher salt, if desired

Directions

Combine the ham and celery in a food processor. Pulse several times until the mixture is in very small, uniform pieces, about the size of lentils. Do not overprocess or the mixture will get pasty.

Scrape the ham and celery into a mixing bowl and add the soaked/drained shallot, pickle relish, yogurt, lemon juice, mustard, celery seed and pepper. Stir together until uniform and creamy. Taste and season lightly with salt, if needed. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours to let the flavors combine.

Nutrition information per each of 8 servings:

Calories 80 Fat 1 g Sodium 590 mg

Carbohydrates 8 g Saturated fat 0 g Protein 8 g Cholesterol 25 mg Dietary fiber 0 g