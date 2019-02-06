Mussels With Tomato and White Wine

Serves 2.

• 3 lb. mussels

• 2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 yellow onion, thinly sliced

• 4 garlic cloves, minced

• 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

• 1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes

• 1/4 tsp. dried oregano

• 1 c. crushed canned tomatoes

• 1/2 c. dry white wine

• Handful fresh parsley, chopped

• Crusty bread

Directions

Rinse and scrub mussels under cold water. Remove beard (any hairlike sprouts on shell) from mussels, if necessary. Do so by scraping or pulling them off. Discard any mussels that won't close if gently pressed.

Warm oil in a large pot set over medium heat. Add onion, garlic and salt; cook until onion softens, about 5 minutes. Add red pepper flakes and oregano; cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Pour in the tomatoes; cook until they have slightly thickened, 3 to 5 minutes. Pour in wine.

Increase heat to high and bring to a boil. Add the mussels, cover the pot and cook, stirring every minute, until all the mussels have opened, 3 to 4 minutes. Discard any that don't. Turn off the heat; add the parsley.

Divide mussels and liquid between 2 large bowls. Serve with crusty bread.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 426 Fat 19 g Sodium 1,618 mg

Carbohydrates 24 g Saturated fat 3 g Total sugars 8 g

Protein 43 g Cholesterol 102 mg Dietary fiber 3 g