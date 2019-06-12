Mini Fruit Galettes

Makes 8.

Note: There are a few tricks to these pretty pleated individual pies: Work quickly and keep the dough cold. Scatter dried breadcrumbs across the dough before adding the fruit. To keep the juices from flowing before pleating the dough, do not stir the sugar and fruit together until the last minute. Allow 30 to 45 minutes to freeze the galettes before baking. Frozen, unbaked galettes may be kept, tightly wrapped, for up to 3 months and baked directly from the freezer. From Cathy Barrow.

• 2 (12-oz.) Flaky Pie Dough recipe, each formed into a block (see recipe), divided

• 1/2 c. plain dried breadcrumbs, divided

• 1 c. (3 1/2 oz.) granulated sugar

• 1/3 c. (1 1/2 oz.) cornstarch

• 6 c. (24 oz.) berries, tart pitted cherries and/or peeled, diced peaches

• 2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

• 2 tbsp. Grand Marnier, another orange-flavored liqueur or 1/2 tsp. almond extract

• 2 tsp. cold unsalted butter, each cut into 4 equal pieces

• 1 egg

• 1/8 tsp. kosher salt

• About 1/4 c. sparkling sugar or turbinado sugar, for sprinkling

Directions

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Remove 1 dough block from the refrigerator and allow it to warm slightly. Cut the dough into 4 (3-ounce) portions. Lightly dust your work surface and roll out 1 portion of dough into a round about 8 inches in diameter. Scatter 1 tablespoon of the dried breadcrumbs across the center, leaving a 1-inch margin all around.

Repeat with the remaining 3 portions of dough, and the breadcrumbs, and then with the remaining refrigerated block of dough, so you have a total of 8 rounds that have breadcrumbs on them.

Stir together the granulated sugar and cornstarch in a mixing bowl. Add the fruit, lemon juice and Grand Marnier or almond extract; stirring well to coat the fruit.

Scoop out a scant, loose 3/4 cup of this fruit filling and plop it in the center of 1 dough round. Working quickly, lift the outside 2 inches of the dough edge and pull it up and slightly over the filling, leaving the fruit in the center exposed.

Work around each galette, folding the dough over on itself and forming a series of pleats to make a snug package about 4 inches across. Use the outside edge of your hands to cup the edges of the galette and gently press the dough into the fruit.

Snuggle 1 small cube of butter into the center opening. Place the galette on the baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining dough rounds, filling and butter to create a total of 8 galettes.

Freeze them, uncovered, for 30 to 45 minutes, until firm.

Place a pizza stone or an inverted baking sheet on the middle rack of the oven; preheat to 400 degrees.

Lightly beat the egg, 1 tablespoon water and salt in a small bowl. Brush the folded edges of each galette with the egg wash, then sprinkle them with the sparkling or turbinado sugar. Slide the baking sheet into the oven on top of the pizza stone or inverted baking sheet, and bake for 35 minutes, until deeply golden brown with bubbling filling. Cool for a bit before serving.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 540 Fat 25 g Sodium 140 mg

Carbohydrates 74 g Saturated fat 15 g Added sugars 32 g

Protein 6 g Cholesterol 80 mg Dietary fiber 3 g

Exchanges per serving: ½ fruit, 2 starch, 2½ carb, 4½ fat.

Flaky Pie Dough

Makes 4 (enough for a single-crust pie).

Note: The recipe for Mini Fruit Galettes calls for two portions of this dough. Prepare the dough in one batch in a large food processor or one at a time with any food processor smaller than 9 cups. The dough needs to be refrigerated for at least 4 hours, and preferably overnight, before using. It can be refrigerated for up to 3 days, or frozen for up to 3 months. If frozen, defrost overnight in the refrigerator. From Cathy Barrow.

• 1 c. plus 1 tbsp. (5 1/2 oz.) flour, plus more for rolling

• 8 tbsp. (1 stick) unsalted butter, diced and chilled

• 1/8 tsp. kosher salt

• 1/4 c. ice water

Directions

Lightly flour a work surface.

Combine the flour, butter and salt in a food processor; pulse 15 times or until the butter is reduced to pea-size pieces. Add all of the ice water and process just until the dough almost comes together.

Transfer the dough to the work surface and shape into a disk about 4 inches wide, or into a block 3 inches by 4 inches by 2 inches. Wrap tightly, in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, and preferably overnight.