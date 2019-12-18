Maple-Barbecue Cauliflower ‘Wings’

Serves 6.

Note: Panko breadcrumbs are larger and lighter than the traditional crumb. Look for chickpea flour in the gluten-free section of your store. If you don’t like spicy hot, cut back on the hot sauce. You can also use bottled barbecue sauce. From Robin Asbell.

• 1 tbsp. avocado or canola oil, for pans, approximately.

• 1 head cauliflower (8 c. large florets)

• 1 c. panko breadcrumbs, or crushed gluten-free Rice Chex cereal (see Note)

• 1 c. almond milk

• 3/4 c. chickpea flour (see Note)

• 1 tsp. cumin

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/4 c. maple syrup

• 1/4 c. ketchup

• 1/8 to 1/4 c. hot sauce (see Note)

• Ranch dressing (or vegan version), optional

• Fresh parsley, chopped, optional

Directions

Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Use avocado or canola oil to coat 2 baking sheets; reserve.

Wash and cut cauliflower head into 1 1/2-inch wide, 2-inch long sized florets, so that you can pick up the stems and eat like wings. Dry thoroughly and let air-dry for a few minutes to help the batter adhere. Place panko breadcrumbs or crushed cereal in a shallow bowl.

Mix the almond milk, chickpea flour, cumin and salt in a medium mixing bowl. Drop several chunks of the cauliflower in the batter, turn to coat, then shake each piece over the bowl to remove extra batter, then dip into the panko breadcrumbs. Place on the sheet pans, not touching.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until the crust is crispy and golden, rotating the position of the pans halfway.

While the cauliflower bakes, place the maple syrup, ketchup and hot sauce in a small pan. Place over medium-high heat and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a strong simmer for 2 minutes. Serve the wings drizzled with sauce. Add a little chopped parsley to the ranch dressing and serve on the side, along with more barbecue sauce.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 190

Fat 4 g

Sodium 505 mg

Carbohydrates 34 g

Saturated fat 1 g

Added sugars 11 g

Protein 7 g

Cholesterol 0 mg

Dietary fiber 4 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 vegetable, 2 starch, ½ fat.