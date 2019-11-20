Make-Ahead Turkey Gravy

Makes about 8 cups.

Note: Make this gravy up to 3 days in advance. The consistency is almost like gelatin, but will thin when you add turkey drippings to it. This can be frozen for up to one month.

• 4 turkey wings (about 3 to 4 lb.)

• 2 medium sweet onions, peeled, cut up

• 8 c. less-sodium, fat-free chicken broth, divided

• 1 large chopped carrot

• 1/2 tsp. dried thyme, optional

• 3/4 c. flour

• 1 to 2 tbsp. unsalted butter

• 1/2 tsp. freshly ground pepper

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Place the turkey wings in a roasting pan; scatter onions on top. Roast 1 1/4 hours or until wings are golden brown.

Put wings and onions in a large stockpot. Add 1 cup water to roasting pan; stir to scrape up any brown bits on bottom and add all to the pot. Add 6 cups broth (refrigerate remaining 2 cups), the carrot and thyme if desired.

Simmer, uncovered, 1 1/2 hours.

Remove the wings and cool. Once cool, remove and discard skin; reserve meat for another use. Strain broth into fat separator or into a bowl. Let sit 10 to 15 minutes until fat rises to the top. Pour defatted broth into a saucepan. You also can put the bowl in the freezer. The fat will rise to the top and become solid. What's left underneath will be jelled, which is what you want.

Whisk flour into remaining 2 cups broth until well blended and smooth. Bring broth in saucepan to a gentle boil. Whisk in flour mixture and cook 5 minutes to thicken gravy and cook out the raw flour taste. Stir in butter and season with pepper.

Nutrition information per ½ cup serving:

Calories 50 Fat 1 g Sodium 160 mg Carbohydrates 6 g Saturated fat 1 g Added sugars 0 g Protein 4 g Cholesterol 3 mg Dietary fiber 0 g

Exchanges per serving: ½ carb, ½ lean protein.