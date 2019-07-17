Korean-Style Grilled Skirt Steak With Gochujang Butter

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: Gochujang, a Korean sweet and spicy chile paste, can be found in the international section of most supermarkets. Here it’s mixed with butter and a touch of honey, then slathered on top of the warm steak, where it melts into an irresistible sauce. From Meredith Deeds.

• 1/4 c. soy sauce

• 2 tbsp. brown sugar

• 5 large garlic cloves, finely chopped, divided

• 3 green onions, chopped, white and green parts separated

• 1 tbsp. finely chopped fresh ginger

• 2 1/2 tsp. toasted sesame oil, divided

• 1 1/2 lb. skirt steak, flank steak or hanger steak, trimmed

• Sesame seeds, for garnish

• 1/4 c. (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, softened

• 1 tbsp. gochujang (Korean hot chile paste; see Note)

• 1 tsp. honey

• 1 tsp. lemon juice

Directions

To prepare the steak: In a large, shallow bowl, combine the soy sauce, brown sugar, 4 finely chopped garlic cloves, the white part of the green onions, ginger and 2 teaspoons sesame oil. Whisk until the sugar is dissolved. Add the steak and turn to coat. Let the steak marinate at room temperature for 30 minutes, turning halfway through.

To toast the sesame seeds: Place sesame seeds in a dry sauté pan over medium heat and warm until seeds became fragrant and lightly brown.

To make the Gochujang Butter: In a small bowl, whisk together the butter, gochujang, honey, 1 finely chopped garlic clove, lemon juice and 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil until smooth. Set aside.

Heat a charcoal grill or set a gas grill to high; bank coals or turn off burner on one side.

Remove steak from the marinade, discarding the marinade, and place on the hottest part of grill. Cook, flipping once, until browned, 4 to 6 minutes. Move to the cooler side of the grill and cook, turning occasionally, to desired doneness, another 4 to 6 minutes for medium-rare, or until an instant-read thermometer reads 125 degrees.

Let steak rest for 10 minutes; cut into thin slices against the grain. Transfer steak to a serving platter and slather with some of the Gochujang butter. Garnish with the green part of the green onions and the sesame seeds.

Nutrition information per each of 6 servings:

Calories 285 Fat 20 g Sodium 240 mg

Carbohydrates 4 g Saturated fat 9 g Total sugars 3 mg

Protein 21 g Cholesterol 80 mg Dietary fiber 0 g

Exchanges per serving: 3 medium-fat protein, 1 fat.