Kale and Cheddar Stuffed Potato

Serves 4.

Note: All the elements of a good colcannon — mashed potatoes with kale or cabbage — make a great stuffed potato. If you prefer cabbage to kale, choose the former and slice it finely, then sauté it as you would the kale in the recipe. Pick big russet potatoes, and they will serve as a main course, with a salad on the side. Consider using Irish Kerrygold butter and Cheddar. From Robin Asbell.

• 4 large russet potatoes, 12 oz. each, washed

• 1 tsp. oil, for potatoes

• 2 tbsp. butter or more (see Note) or avocado oil

• 1 large shallot, finely chopped

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• 3 c. Tuscan (or other) kale, torn and chopped, packed (see Note)

• 1 c. Greek yogurt, sour cream or dairy-free alternative

• 1 tsp. salt

• 2 c. shredded sharp Cheddar (see Note) or vegan substitute, divided

• Chopped fresh chives

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. With the 1 teaspoon oil, lightly oil each potato and wrap each in foil, then place on a sheet pan. Bake for 45 minutes before testing each potato by piercing the top center with a paring knife. When tender, take out and let cool. Bake 10 to 15 minutes longer, if necessary, until soft in the center.

While the potatoes bake, warm 2 tablespoons butter or avocado oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the shallot and stir for a minute, then reduce to medium-low and stir for 5 minutes. Add the garlic and stir, then add the kale. Stir until the kale is tender and dark green, about 4 minutes. Take off the heat and let cool.

Unwrap the potatoes and use a paring knife to cut an oval opening in the top. Use a spoon to remove the potato flesh, leaving a thin layer against the skin. Place the potato flesh in a large bowl and mash with a fork or potato masher. When mashed, add the yogurt, salt and 1 1/2 cups cheese. Stir to mix, then add in the kale mixture and mix together.

Cradle each potato skin in one hand to support the skin as you spoon the potato mixture into each skin. Smooth the tops.

Return the stuffed potatoes to the baking sheet and bake for 30 minutes, then take out and sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 cup of cheese and return to the oven to melt the cheese, for about 5 minutes. Serve the potatoes sprinkled with chives.

If desired, the assembled potatoes can be covered and refrigerated for up to 3 days before baking. Wrap them tightly and refrigerate. Bake at 400 degrees for about 45 minutes or until hot throughout.

The microwave is a faster way to reheat an individual potato: Heat on high for about 4 minutes, then check to see if it's heated through.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 630 Fat 31 g Sodium 1,040 mg

Carbohydrates 67 g Saturated fat 14 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 23 g Cholesterol 68 mg Dietary fiber 7 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 vegetable, 4 starch, 1 high-fat protein, 4 fat.