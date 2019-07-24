Inside-Out Tacos

Serves 4.

Note: This recipe gives the hard-shell ground beef taco a fresh, healthful update by turning it inside out and using lettuce leaves in place of the shells and crunchy tortilla chips as one of the toppings. With black beans stirred into the fragrant meat mixture, you also get some good-for-you plant protein. From Ellie Krieger.

• 1 tbsp. chili powder

• 1 tsp. ground cumin

• 1/2 tsp. sweet paprika

• 1/2 tsp. dried oregano

• 1/2 tsp. granulated garlic (garlic powder)

• 1/4 tsp. kosher salt

• 1/4 tsp. onion powder

• 1/8 tsp. ground cayenne pepper, plus more as needed

• 1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 12 oz. lean ground beef (93% lean or higher)

• 1 (15-oz.) can no-salt-added black beans, drained and rinsed

• 1/2 c. water

• 24 large leaves of gem lettuce or hearts of romaine (about 3 heads)

• 2 medium tomatoes, cut into small dice

• 2 oz. (1/2 c.) shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

• 1/4 to 1/3 c. chopped pickled jalapeño peppers (from a jar)

• 1 c. fresh cilantro leaves

• 2 oz. (1 c.) crushed tortilla chips

Directions

Whisk together the chili powder, cumin, paprika, oregano, garlic, salt, onion powder and cayenne pepper in a small bowl.

Heat the oil until shimmering in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the ground beef and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring and breaking it up with the spoon until no pink remains. Add the beans and the chili powder mixture; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the water and cook, stirring, for 1 minute, until the liquid is mostly absorbed.

Place the spiced meat mixture and each of the remaining ingredients in separate serving dishes, and put them out on the table so diners can build their own tacos. To assemble, place about 2 tablespoons of the meat mixture into each lettuce leaf.

Garnish with tomatoes, cheese, pickled jalapeños, cilantro and some crushed tortilla chips.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 470

Fat 19 g

Sodium 560 mg

Carbohydrates 46 g

Saturated fat 6 g

Protein 35 g

Cholesterol 70 mg

Dietary fiber 17 g