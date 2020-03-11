Honey-Kissed Lemon Bars

Makes about 20 to 24 squares.

Note: These will keep in a covered container for about a week at room temperature. The crust is also delicious on its own as a shortbread cookie. From Beth Dooley.

Crust:

• 1 1/2 c. all-purpose flour

• 1/2 c. whole-wheat flour

• 1/2 c. sugar

• 1/8 tsp. salt

• 2 sticks (1/2 lb.) unsalted butter, at room temperature, but into pieces

Filling:

• 4 eggs, at room temperature

• 1/4 c. mild honey

• 1 tbsp. grated lemon zest

• 1 /2 c. freshly squeezed lemon juice

• 1/2 c. all-purpose flour

• 5 to 6 thinly sliced kumquats

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9- by 13-inch baking pan with parchment paper.

For the crust: In a large bowl, stir together the all-purpose and whole-wheat flours, sugar and salt. Using 2 knives or your fingers, work the butter into the flour to make a very crumbly dough. Pat the dough into the prepared pan. Bake the crust until lightly browned, about 15 to 20 minutes.

For the filling: In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, honey, lemon zest, lemon juice and 1/2 cup flour. Pour the mixture over the crust, top with the sliced kumquats and bake until the filling is set, about 30 to 40 minutes. Cool at room temperature before slicing.

Nutrition information per each of 24 bars:

Calories 160 Fat 9 g Sodium 25 mg

Carbohydrates 18 g Saturated fat 5 g Added sugars 7 g

Protein 3 g Cholesterol 50 mg Dietary fiber 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 starch, 1 ½ fat.