Grilled Shrimp and Corn Caprese Salad

Serves 6.

Note: A generous amount of tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil gives this corn salad an Italian twist. Grilled shrimp makes it a meal. From Meredith Deeds.

Dressing:

• 1/3 c. olive oil

• 3 tbsp. balsamic vinegar

• 2 tbsp. sherry vinegar

• 3/4 tsp. salt

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

Salad:

• 3 c. roughly chopped, seeded tomatoes, or halved cherry tomatoes

• 1 1/2 lb. medium shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails removed

• 4 ears corn, husked

• 3 green onions, light green and green parts, sliced

• 8 oz. mozzarella, cut into 1/2-in. cubes

• 1/2 c. fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced

• Wooden skewers, soaked in water for 1 hour

Directions

Prepare a charcoal grill or heat a gas grill to medium-high heat.

To make the dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together oil, vinegars, garlic, salt and pepper. Set the dressing aside.

To make the salad: Place the chopped tomatoes in a colander and let them drain off any excess liquid.

In a medium bowl, combine the shrimp with 3 tablespoons of the dressing and toss to coat. Thread shrimp onto skewers.

Place skewers on grill rack directly. Cover and grill for 3 to 4 minutes or until shrimp are opaque, turning once halfway through cooking. Remove from grill; set aside on a large baking sheet.

Place corn on the grill, and cook, turning frequently, until corn is lightly charred and heated through, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from grill; when cool enough to handle, cut kernels from cobs and transfer to a large bowl.

Remove the shrimp from the skewers and add to the bowl with corn, drained tomatoes, green onions, mozzarella and basil and remaining dressing. Season to taste with salt, pepper, and more balsamic vinegar, if desired.

Nutrition information per each of 6 servings:

Calories 350 Fat 19 g

Sodium 510 mg Carbohydrates 21 g

Saturated fat 6 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 27 g Cholesterol 150 mg

Dietary fiber 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 vegetable, 1 starch, 3 medium-fat protein, 1 fat.