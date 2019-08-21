Grilled Greek Lamb Burgers With Feta Yogurt Mayo

Serves 4.

Note: A zesty sauce made with feta cheese, Greek yogurt and mayonnaise tops this richly flavored fresh mint and oregano-infused lamb burger. From Meredith Deeds.

Feta Yogurt Mayo:

• 3 tbsp. mayonnaise

• 2 tbsp. Greek yogurt

• 1 tsp. fresh lemon juice

• 1 garlic clove, finely chopped

• 2 tbsp. crumbled feta cheese

• 1 tbsp. finely chopped mint

Burgers:

• 1/2 c. finely chopped red onion

• 1/4 c. chopped fresh mint

• 1 tbsp. finely chopped fresh oregano

• 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

• 1 tsp. salt

• 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 1 1/2 lb. ground lamb or beef

• 1 tbsp. olive oil

• 4 hamburger buns

• Slices of cucumber, red onion and tomato, for garnish

Directions

To make the Feta Yogurt Mayo: In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, yogurt, lemon juice, 1 chopped garlic clove, feta and 1 tablespoon chopped mint. Set aside.

To make the burgers: In a medium bowl, stir together the 1/2 cup onion, the remaining 1/4 cup chopped mint, oregano, remaining 2 chopped garlic cloves, salt, cinnamon and pepper.

Add the lamb and use your hands to gently combine. Do not overwork the lamb mixture. Form into 4 patties, slightly larger than the buns. Press a shallow dimple in the center of each patty to help them cook evenly.

Prepare the grill for medium heat. Brush the oil on the grate.

Place the burgers on the grill. Cook the burgers, flipping them over halfway through cooking, to desired doneness, about 4 to 5 minutes on each side for medium-rare.

Place the buns on the grill and grill for 1 minute or until lightly toasted.

Place a burger on the bottom of each bun. Spoon a dollop of the Feta Yogurt Mayo on the burger. Top as desired, with cucumber, red onion and tomato. Cover with bun tops and serve.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 590 Fat 38 g Sodium 1,000 mg

Carbohydrates 28 g Saturated fat 13 g Added sugars 3 g

Protein 33 g Cholesterol 120 mg Dietary fiber 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 starch, 4 medium-fat protein, 3 fat.