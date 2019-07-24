Green Beans With Hazelnut Butter

Serves 2 to 4.

Note: These beans make a terrific appetizer and wonderful side dish. Use any type of toasted nuts in this recipe and substitute walnut oil if you'd like. For locally grown hazelnuts, go to americanhazelnutcompany.com. Store leftover hazelnut butter in a covered container in the refrigerator. It's delicious served on any number of blanched vegetables as a dip. Hazelnut and walnut oils are generally available in co-ops, grocery stores and specialty shops.

• 1 lb. green beans, tails and ends snipped off

• 1/4 c. hazelnuts (see Note)

• 1/4 c. hazelnut oil (see Note)

• 1 to 2 tsp. white wine or apple cider vinegar, to taste

• 1/2 tsp. honey, or more to taste

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper, or more to taste

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Put the hazelnuts onto a rimmed baking sheet and roast until the peels begin to crack and the nuts smell toasty, about 3 to 5 minutes. Remove and place on a clean kitchen towel or paper towel and rub to remove the peels.

Place the nuts, oil, vinegar, and honey into a food processor fitted with a steel blade and process to make a rough paste. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Set a medium saucepan of water over high heat and bring to a boil. Add the beans and boil until tender, about 5 to 8 minutes. Drain and set aside.

Plate the beans and spoon some of the nut butter over the beans and serve any additional on the side.

Nutrition information per each of 4 servings:

Calories 210 Fat 19 g Sodium 1 mg

Carbohydrates 10 g Saturated fat 1 g Added sugars 1 g

Protein 3 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 4 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 vegetable, 4 fat.