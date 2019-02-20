Green Bean and Radicchio Salad With Walnuts

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: This colorful and hearty winter salad combines crisp green beans, peppery ribbons of radicchio, red onion and toasted walnuts in a robust mustard vinaigrette. From Ellie Krieger.

• 12 oz. thin green beans (haricots verts), trimmed

• 1/2 c. walnut pieces

• 3 tbsp. walnut oil or extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 tbsp. white wine vinegar

• 1 tsp. Dijon mustard

• 1/4 tsp. salt

• 1/8 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 1/2 small head radicchio, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced (1 c.)

• 1/4 c. thinly sliced red onion

Directions

Bring a 3- or 4-quart pot of water to a boil over high heat. Fill a large bowl with ice cubes and cold water.

Add the green beans to the pot; cook for 2 minutes, then transfer the green beans to the ice-water bath for 1 to 2 minutes (to stop the cooking and fix their color). Drain and cut the beans into 1 1/2-inch pieces, placing them in a large bowl as you work.

Toast the walnuts in a small, dry skillet over medium-low heat for about 4 minutes, shaking the pan frequently to avoid scorching, until they are fragrant and lightly browned. Cool completely.

Meanwhile, whisk together the oil, vinegar, mustard, salt and pepper in a small bowl to form an emulsified dressing.

To serve, add the radicchio and red onion to the bowl with the beans, tossing to incorporate. Drizzle with the dressing and toss to coat, then add the walnuts.

Nutrition information per each of 6 servings:

Calories 150 Fat 14 g Sodium 115 mg

Carbohydrates 6 g Saturated fat 2 g Total sugars 2 g

Protein 3 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 2 g