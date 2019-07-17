Ginger Pickled Turnips

Makes about 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 cups pickles.

Note: These crisp and spicy pickles will enliven burgers, salads and tacos. Though they are ready to eat immediately, they’ll taste even better next day. These will keep about a week in a covered jar in the refrigerator. Rice wine vinegar is relatively mild. If using apple cider or white wine or champagne vinegar, increase the amount of water from 3/4 cup to a total of 1 cup. From Beth Dooley.

• 1 bunch spring or salad turnips

• 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

• 1 tbsp. peeled, thinly sliced fresh ginger root

• 1 c. rice wine vinegar (see Note)

• 3 tbsp. honey

• 2 tsp. kosher salt

Directions

To prepare the turnips, trim the roots and cut off the green tops, leaving about 1 inch of the stems. Cut the turnips into quarters. Place in a heatproof container and toss in the garlic and ginger.

In a small saucepan, combine the vinegar, 3/4 cup water, honey and salt. Bring to a boil, stir and pour the mixture over the turnips. Allow the pickles to come to room temperature before serving immediately or covering and storing in the refrigerator.

Nutrition information per 2 turnip quarters:

Calories 13 Fat 0 g

Sodium 110 mg Carbohydrates 3 g

Saturated fat 0 g Added sugars 1 g

Protein 0 g Cholesterol 0 mg

Dietary fiber 0 g

Exchanges: free food