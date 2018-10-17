Fennel and Apple Slaw
Serves 4.
Note: Crisp fennel and tart apples make a fine side to braised sausages, roast chicken and pork. Swap out the apples for pears and the dried cranberries for apricots, and it's great with curry. Toss in crumbled feta or shaved Parmesan cheese, and call it lunch. From Beth Dooley.
• 1 large fennel bulb (about 10 oz.)
• 1 large tart apple, cored and thinly sliced (i.e. Haralson)
• 1 bunch green onions, white part only, trimmed and thinly sliced
• 1/4 c. dried cranberries
• 3 tbsp. hazelnut or sunflower oil
• 1 tbsp. cider vinegar
• 1 tsp. coarse mustard
• 1 to 2 tsp. maple syrup, to taste
• Coarse salt, to taste
• Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
In a medium bowl, toss together the fennel, apple, green onions and cranberries.
In a small bowl or covered jar, combine the oil, vinegar, mustard and maple syrup. Drizzle into the salad and toss to coat the ingredients. Season to taste with the salt and pepper. Serve right away.
Nutrition information per serving:
Calories 180
Fat 10 g
Sodium 45 mg
Carbohydrates 22 g
Saturated fat 1 g
Total sugars 16 g
Protein 1 g
Cholesterol 0 mg
Dietary fiber 4 g
Exchanges per serving: ½ fruit, 1 carb, 2 fat.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.