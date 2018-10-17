Fennel and Apple Slaw

Serves 4.

Note: Crisp fennel and tart apples make a fine side to braised sausages, roast chicken and pork. Swap out the apples for pears and the dried cranberries for apricots, and it's great with curry. Toss in crumbled feta or shaved Parmesan cheese, and call it lunch. From Beth Dooley.

• 1 large fennel bulb (about 10 oz.)

• 1 large tart apple, cored and thinly sliced (i.e. Haralson)

• 1 bunch green onions, white part only, trimmed and thinly sliced

• 1/4 c. dried cranberries

• 3 tbsp. hazelnut or sunflower oil

• 1 tbsp. cider vinegar

• 1 tsp. coarse mustard

• 1 to 2 tsp. maple syrup, to taste

• Coarse salt, to taste

• Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

In a medium bowl, toss together the fennel, apple, green onions and cranberries.

In a small bowl or covered jar, combine the oil, vinegar, mustard and maple syrup. Drizzle into the salad and toss to coat the ingredients. Season to taste with the salt and pepper. Serve right away.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 180

Fat 10 g

Sodium 45 mg

Carbohydrates 22 g

Saturated fat 1 g

Total sugars 16 g

Protein 1 g

Cholesterol 0 mg

Dietary fiber 4 g

Exchanges per serving: ½ fruit, 1 carb, 2 fat.