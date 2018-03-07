Favorite Breakfast Quiche

Serves 6 to 8.

Note: Studded with browned sausage, this is a substantial quiche that's perfect for a hearty lazy breakfast or brunch. Add ¼ cup cooked vegetables for a simple supper or heavier lunch. From Beth Dooley.

• 1 1/4 c. flour

• 8 tbsp. (1 stick) cold, unsalted butter cut into small pieces

• Salt

• 3 to 4 tbsp. ice water

• 2 tbsp. shredded Cheddar or Gruyère cheese

• 1/4 lb. sausage, cut into 1/4-in. slices

• 6 eggs, at room temperature

• 2 c. grated Cheddar or Gruyère cheese

• 1 c. whole-milk Greek yogurt

• 1 c. whole milk

• Pinch cayenne pepper

• Pinch ground nutmeg

• 1/4 c. chopped fresh parsley plus a little more for garnish

Directions

In a medium bowl, mix together the flour, butter and pinch of salt with a pastry blender or your fingers (or pulse together in a food processor). The mixture should resemble coarse meal. Drizzle in the ice water, while mixing until incorporated. Add up to 1 tablespoon of water if mix is still too dry.

Gather the dough into a ball. Place the dough onto a work surface and flatten into a disk. Wrap in plastic, then allow to rest in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Unwrap the dough and set on a flat surface dusted with flour. Roll out the dough and cut to fit into a 9 1/2-inch deep-dish or 10-inch pie plate. Trim the excess dough, leaving a ½-inch overhang and pinch to crimp. Prick the shell in several places with a fork. Line the shell with foil and fill with pie weights, rice or dried beans and bake for 20 minutes.

Remove the foil and weights, scatter the cheese over the bottom of the crust, return to the oven and bake until golden, about 10 more minutes. While the crust is blind baking, start making the filling.

Lower the oven heat to 325 degrees. In a large skillet set over medium-high heat, cook the sausage until nicely browned, about 5 to 7 minutes. Remove and set aside.

In a large bowl, combine the eggs, cheese, yogurt, milk, 1/2 teaspoon salt, pepper, nutmeg and then stir in the sausage and parsley.

Place the baked crust on a baking sheet. Pour the egg mixture into the crust. Carefully transfer the baking sheet to the oven and bake until the mixture is set but still moist, about 35 to 45 minutes; it should still jiggle just a very little in the middle. Cool on a rack and then serve warm or at room temperature garnished with more fresh parsley.

Nutrition information per each of 8 servings:

Calories 440 Fat 32 g Sodium 350 mg

Carbohydrates 19 g Saturated fat 17 g Total sugars 4 g

Protein 17 g Cholesterol 220 mg Dietary fiber 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 starch, 2 medium-fat protein, 4 fat.