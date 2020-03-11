Detroit-Style Pizza

Serves 6 to 8.

Note: Chewy, crispy and cheesy, this Motor City pizza is sure to become your new crave-worthy addiction. You can find Widmer’s Brick cheese, which is the traditional ingredient for this pizza, at Lunds & Byerlys. Young Wisconsin Fontina or Monterey Jack can be substituted.

Dough:

• 2 1/2 c. bread flour

• 1 (. 25 oz.) packet instant yeast (2 1/4 tsp.)

• 1 tsp. salt

• 2 tbsp. olive oil, for greasing pan

Toppings:

• 6 oz. pepperoni (get high-quality pepperoni, such as Boar’s Head)

• 8 oz. Brick cheese, cut into 1/2-in. cubes (see Note)

• 8 oz. mozzarella cheese, cut into 1/2-in. cubes

• 1 1/2 c. Detroit Pizza Sauce (recipe follows)

Directions

Mix together the bread flour, yeast, salt and 1 cup lukewarm water either by hand or mixer until a shaggy dough forms.

Cover the dough, allow it to rest for 15 minutes (this allows the flour to absorb the water), then knead it until it becomes smooth and elastic.

Form the dough into a ball, place it into a lightly greased bowl, cover, and allow to rest at room temperature until doubled, about 1 1/2 to 2 hours.

Drizzle 2 tablespoons olive oil into a Detroit-style pizza pan or a 9- by 13-inch baking pan. Use your fingertips to gently push the dough toward the edges of the pan until it starts to shrink back and won’t stretch any farther. Cover the pan with plastic wrap and let sit for 15 minutes to allow the dough to relax. Continue to press into the sides and corners of the pan. Cover again with plastic wrap and let rise for another 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, adjust the oven rack to lowest position. If you’re using a pizza stone, place on bottom rack and preheat oven to 550 degrees.

Lay three-fourths of the pepperoni evenly over top of the dough. Top with cheese, spreading it evenly all the way to the edges of the pan. Spoon sauce over surface in 3 even rows.

Transfer the pizza to the bottom rack of the oven, and bake for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and quickly arrange the remaining pepperoni over the top of the pizza and continue to bake until the cheese is bubbly and the edges have turned dark brown, about 5 to 8 minutes.

Remove the pizza from the oven, run a spatula around the edges to loosen it from the pan, and let it rest for 10 minutes. Transfer the pizza to a cutting board, cut, and serve.

Store leftover pizza in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. Reheat in a 350-degree oven until warm throughout, 10 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition information per each of 8 servings:

Calories 515 Fat 30 g Sodium 1,120 mg Saturated fat 14 g

Carbohydrates 37 g Added sugars 1 g

Protein 23 g Cholesterol 75 mg Dietary fiber 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 starch, ½ carb, 2 ½ high-fat protein, 1 ½ fat.

Detroit Pizza Sauce

Makes 3 cups (enough for 2 pizzas or 1 pizza with dipping sauce)

Note: From Meredith Deeds.

• 1 tbsp. olive oil

• 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

• 2 tsp. Italian seasoning

• 1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes

• 1/4 tsp. salt

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 1 (28 oz.) can crushed tomatoes

• 1 tsp. garlic powder

• 2 tsp. sugar

• 2 tbsp. chopped fresh basil

Directions

Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat until shimmering. Add minced garlic, Italian seasoning, red pepper, salt and pepper and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

Add tomatoes, garlic powder and sugar. Bring to a simmer and cook until reduced to about 3 cups, about 20 to 25 minutes. Add the basil and season with more salt, if necessary.

Nutrition information per ¼ cup serving:

Calories 33 Fat 1 g Sodium 170 mg Saturated fat 0 g

Carbohydrates 5 g Added sugars 1 g

Protein 1 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 vegetable.