Curried Coconut Chickpea Stew

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: This is creamy and rich, delicious eaten on its own or spooned over rice, pasta or couscous, and served with plenty of toasted naan on the side. Feel free to add more vegetables — chopped spinach, kale, sliced green beans, cauliflower, potatoes, sweet potatoes, squash — during the last few minutes of cooking, so they soften and melt in the sauce. From Beth Dooley.

• 2 tbsp. coconut or vegetable oil

• 1 small yellow onion, chopped

• 1-in. piece of fresh ginger, minced

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• 1 tbsp. curry powder, or more to taste

• 1 (15-oz.) can chickpeas, drained

• 1 (15-oz.) canned coconut milk

• 1/2 tsp. hot sauce, such as Sriracha, or more to taste

• 2 to 3 tbsp. lime juice, to taste

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

• Chopped fresh cilantro for garnish

• Chopped fresh mint for garnish

Directions

Heat the oil in a large heavy pot over medium and add the onion, ginger and garlic. Sauté until the onion is translucent, about 3 minutes.

Stir in the curry powder and cook for a minute or two, then stir in the chickpeas, crushing a few of them lightly with the back of a fork. Stir in the coconut milk and reduce the heat to a low simmer and cook until the liquid thickens and reaches the desired consistency.

Season to taste with hot sauce, lime juice, salt and pepper. Garnish with the cilantro and mint before serving.

Nutrition information per each of 6 servings:

Calories 240

Fat 18 g

Sodium 130 mg

Carbohydrates 17 g

Saturated fat 15 g

Added sugars 0 g

Protein 5 g

Cholesterol 0 mg

Dietary fiber 4 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 starch, 3 ½ fat.