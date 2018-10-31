Crisp Waffles

Makes 10.

Note: Magnus Nilsson notes that these are his favorite kind of waffle: "crisp and delicate in an almost unreal way." Eat them hot off the iron with whipped cream and jam. From "The Nordic Baking Book."

• 1 1/2 c. weak (soft) wheat flour [all-purpose] (180 g/ 6 1/2 oz.)

• Good pinch of salt

• Good pinch of sugar

• 1 1/4 c. heavy cream (300 ml/10 fl oz.)

• Melted butter, for brushing

Directions

Pour 3/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon (200 ml/7 fl oz.) water into a mixing bowl. Stir in the flour, salt and sugar to form a batter [it will be stiff].

Whip the cream to soft peaks and fold it into the batter gently. It should be fully combined, but not overmixed.

Heat your waffle iron to proper working temperature and brush it very lightly with melted butter. Pour in a suitable amount of batter and cook until nice and golden. Repeat with the rest of the batter.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 160

Fat 10 g

Sodium 40 mg

Carbohydrates 15 g

Saturated fat 6 g

Total sugars 1 g

Protein 3 g

Cholesterol 35 mg

Dietary fiber 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 starch, 2 fat.