Creamy Turkey Chili
Serves 6.
Note: From Garrett Doucette of Upsala, Minn., Volunteer Fire Department.
• 1 tbsp. oil
• 1 lb. boneless skinless turkey breast, cut into 1/2-in. cubes
• 1 medium onion
• 1 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
• 2 (15 1/2-oz. each) cans great northern beans, rinsed and drained
• 1 (14 1/2 oz.) can chicken broth
• 2 (4 oz. each) cans chopped green chiles
• 1 tsp. salt
• 1 tsp. ground cumin
• 1 tsp. dried oregano
• 1/2 tsp. black pepper
• 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
• 1 c. (8 oz.) sour cream
• 1/2 c. heavy whipping cream
Directions
Heat oil in a large saucepan and sauté the turkey, onion and garlic powder until turkey reaches 165 degrees.
Add beans, broth, chiles, salt, cumin, oregano, peppers and cayenne. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer and continue to cook, uncovered, for 30 minutes.
Remove from heat and stir in sour cream and whipping cream.
