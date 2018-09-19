Creamy Turkey Chili

Serves 6.

Note: From Garrett Doucette of Upsala, Minn., Volunteer Fire Department.

• 1 tbsp. oil

• 1 lb. boneless skinless turkey breast, cut into 1/2-in. cubes

• 1 medium onion

• 1 1/2 tsp. garlic powder

• 2 (15 1/2-oz. each) cans great northern beans, rinsed and drained

• 1 (14 1/2 oz.) can chicken broth

• 2 (4 oz. each) cans chopped green chiles

• 1 tsp. salt

• 1 tsp. ground cumin

• 1 tsp. dried oregano

• 1/2 tsp. black pepper

• 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

• 1 c. (8 oz.) sour cream

• 1/2 c. heavy whipping cream

Directions

Heat oil in a large saucepan and sauté the turkey, onion and garlic powder until turkey reaches 165 degrees.

Add beans, broth, chiles, salt, cumin, oregano, peppers and cayenne. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer and continue to cook, uncovered, for 30 minutes.

Remove from heat and stir in sour cream and whipping cream.