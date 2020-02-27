Cream Puffs

Makes about 1 dozen cream puffs.

Note: From Marc Heu.

• 6 tbsp. plus 2 tsp. water (100 grams)

• 6 tbsp. plus 2 tsp. milk (100 grams)

• 7 tbsp. butter (100 grams)

• 3/4 tsp. salt (4 grams)

• 1 tsp. sugar (5 grams)

• 1/2 c. flour (120 grams)

• 3/4 c. plus 3 tbsp. beaten eggs (230 grams), about eggs

• Freshly whipped cream for garnish

Directions

Preheat oven to 325 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a small pot over medium-high heat, combine water, milk, butter, salt and sugar and bring to a boil. Once boiling, remove from heat, add flour and whisk until combined. Cool mixture by continuing to whisk, then add eggs. Keep whisking until batter is uniform.

Transfer batter to a piping bag fitted with a metal tip. Pipe cream puffs in 1-inch wide circles that are about 1/2-inch in height.

Bake until golden brown, about 45 minutes. Remove from oven and cool completely. When ready to serve, split cream puffs in half and fill with freshly whipped cream.