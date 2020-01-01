Citrus and Fennel Salad

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: Tangy-sweet citrus and crisp fennel with its gentle notes of anise pair beautifully in this simple, refreshing salad. Vary the citrus to suit your taste. Kumquat and limequats are available in local food co-ops and most grocery stores. From Beth Dooley.

• 5 kumquats or limequats (see Note)

• 2 tangerines

• 1 pink grapefruit

• 1 navel orange

• 1 small fennel bulb

• 3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil or hazelnut oil

• 1 tbsp. fresh lime zest

• Freshly ground black pepper for garnish

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Cut the kumquats into thin slices and place on the parchment. Roast the kumquats until the peels darken and crisp, about 3 to 5 minutes. Remove and set aside. Peel the tangerines, grapefruit, and orange. Cut the tangerines and orange into discs and section the grapefruit. Remove and discard all seeds. Trim the fennel of its shoots and slice thin.

Arrange the tangerines, grapefruit, orange and fennel on a plate or platter and drizzle with the oil and place the kumquat slices on top of the citrus. Scatter the lime zest over all and garnish with the ground pepper.