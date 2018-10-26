Chicken Marbella, Updated

Serves 6.

Note: This recipe must be prepared in advance. To prepare ahead, marinate then bake the chicken completely a day in advance, and reheat at 350 degrees for 15 to 30 minutes, until heated through. “You can’t buy good-quality pitted green olives,” writes Ina Garten in “Cook Like a Pro.” “I buy whole olives and pit them with a cherry pitter.”

• 1/2 c. olive oil

• 1/2 c. red wine vinegar

• 1 1/2 c. large pitted prunes, such as Sunsweet

• 1 c. large green olives, such as Castelvetrano, pitted

• 1/2 c. capers, including the juices (3 1/2 oz.)

• 6 bay leaves

• 1 1/2 heads garlic, cloves separated, peeled and minced

• 1/4 c. dried oregano

• Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 2 (4-lb.) chickens, backs removed and cut into 8 serving pieces each

• 1/2 c. light brown sugar, lightly packed

• 1 c. dry white wine, such as pinot grigio

• 1/4 c. freshly minced parsley

Directions

Combine the olive oil, vinegar, prunes, olives, capers, bay leaves, garlic, oregano, 2 tablespoons salt and 2 teaspoons pepper in a large bowl. Add the chicken to the marinade (you can also place the chicken and marinade in a 2-gallon plastic storage bag and squeeze out the air to make sure the chicken is fully covered in the marinade). Refrigerate overnight, turning occasionally to make sure the marinade is getting into all of the chicken pieces.

When ready to cook, preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Place the chicken, skin side up, in 1 layer in a large (13- by 16-inch or 15- by 18-inch) roasting pan, sprinkle with the brown sugar, 2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon pepper, and pour the wine around (not over!) the chicken. Roast until the internal temperature of the chicken is 145 degrees, about 45 to 55 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven, cover tightly with aluminum foil, and allow to rest for 10 to 15 minutes. Discard the bay leaves. Transfer the chicken, prunes and olives to a serving platter, sprinkle with salt and parsley, and serve hot with pan juices.