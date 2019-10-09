Charlie’s Cafe Exceptionale Potato Salad

Serves 8.

Note: This recipe, published in the Taste column “Requests” in 1975, is identical to a version that the restaurant submitted to Better Homes & Gardens in 1963, part of the magazine’s tribute to classic American restaurants. Here’s a measure of the salad’s popularity: In 1974, Minneapolis Star columnist Barbara Flanagan suggested including the recipe — along with a Dayton’s charge card, a bottle of water from Minnehaha Falls and other quintessentially Minneapolis items — in a time capsule that would remain buried until 2074.

• 5 medium potatoes, freshly cooked and peeled

• 1 tsp. salt

• Dash white pepper

• 2 tbsp. chopped green onion

• 2 tbsp. chopped pimento

• 3 hard-cooked eggs, peeled and diced

• 1 1/4 c. Mixer Mayonnaise (see recipe)

• 1/4 c. diced celery

Directions

Dice cooked potatoes; they should equal about 5 cups. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Add green onion, pimento, hard-cooked eggs, mayonnaise and celery and mix gently. Season to taste with additional salt and pepper. Chill at least 2 hours.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 320 Fat 25 g Sodium 390 mg

Carbohydrates 21 g Saturated fat 4 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 4 g Cholesterol 90 mg Dietary fiber 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 ½ starch, 4 ½ fat.

Mixer Mayonnaise

Makes about 1 1/2 cups.

Note: Instead of sugar, follow the restaurant’s example and substitute a teaspoon of juice from canned fruit cocktail.

• 1 pasteurized egg yolk

• 1 tsp. dry mustard

• 1 tsp. sugar (see Note)

• 1/4 tsp. salt

• Dash cayenne red pepper

• 2 tbsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice, divided

• 1 c. salad oil

Directions

In a bowl of an electric mixer on medium speed, beat egg yolk, mustard, sugar, salt, red cayenne pepper and 1 tablespoon lemon juice until blended.

Continue beating, adding oil, drop by drop. As mixture thickens, increase rate of addition. Slowly stir in remaining 1 tablespoon lemon juice. Beat thoroughly. Chill.

Nutrition information per 1 tablespoon:

Calories 85 Fat 9 g Sodium 25 mg

Carbohydrates 0 g Saturated fat 1 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 0 g Cholesterol 8 mg Dietary fiber 0 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 fat.