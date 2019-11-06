Broken Crust Harvest Chicken Pot Pie

Serves 6.

Note: Baking the crust separately and topping the hot filling with broken pieces saves time and keeps the herb-flavored, flaky crust from getting soggy. Making your own dough is easy to do, but if time is of the essence, a store-bought, refrigerated pie crust can be substituted. From Meredith Deeds.

Crust (see Note):

• 1 1/4 c. flour, plus extra for rolling dough

• 1/2 tsp. dried thyme

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 9 tbsp. (1 stick plus 1 tbsp.) unsalted butter, cut into 1/4-in. pieces and chilled

• 3 to 4 tbsp. ice water

• 1 egg

For filling:

• 4 tbsp. (1/2 stick) unsalted butter

• 1 medium onion, chopped

• 1/3 c. flour

• 1/2 tsp. dried thyme

• 1/4 tsp. salt

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 4 c. chicken stock or reduced-sodium broth

• 3 c. (1/2 in.) cubes sweet potato (about 2 medium sweet potatoes)

• 3 c. shredded rotisserie chicken

• 1 bunch Swiss chard, stems removed and leaves roughly chopped (about 3 loosely packed cups)

• 1/2 c. heavy cream

Directions

For the crust: Stir 1 1/4 cup flour, 1/2 teaspoon thyme, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper together in a large bowl. Add the butter pieces and with a pastry blender, cut the butter into the flour mixture, working quickly until mostly pea-size pieces of butter remain.

Add in 3 tablespoons water and mix just until the mixture holds together when squeezed but is still crumbly (add more water, a little at a time, as necessary). Avoid overworking, which will make the dough tough. (Alternatively, place dry ingredients in food processor and pulse briefly. Add butter and pulse until the butter is pea-sized. Add water and pulse briefly until mixture holds together when squeezed, but is still crumbly.) Shape dough into a disk, wrap in plastic, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

In a small bowl, whisk together the egg with 1 tablespoon water.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place dough on a floured work surface. Using a lightly floured rolling pin, roll out to 1/8-inch thick rectangle about 9 by 12 inches. Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet and brush with the egg wash. Bake for 17 to 22 minutes, until golden brown. Let cool for 5 minutes.

For the filling: Meanwhile, melt 4 tablespoons butter in a 12-inch skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring, just until tender, about 5 minutes. Add the 1/3 cup flour, 1/2 teaspoon thyme, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Whisk in the chicken broth and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened, about 3 to 4 minutes.

Stir in the sweet potatoes and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the sweet potatoes are just tender. Stir in the chicken, Swiss chard and cream, increase heat to medium and return to a simmer. Cook, stirring, for 2 to 3 minutes, until Swiss chard is wilted. Remove from heat. Taste and re-season if necessary. Let stand for 5 minutes.

Break the crust into large pieces, about the size of your palm, and arrange on top of the hot filling, and serve.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 630 Fat 38 g Sodium 540 mg

Carbohydrates 44 g Saturated fat 21 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 29 g Cholesterol 180 mg Dietary fiber 4 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 starch, 1 carb, 3 lean protein, 7 fat.