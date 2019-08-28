BLT With Sriracha Mayo

Serves 1.

Note: Here’s a sandwich where it doesn’t pay to go too far off script. Good bacon, good tomatoes and good mayo, tweaked ever so slightly for extra flavor impact, turn this diner staple into a desk lunch worth savoring. From Becky Krystal.

• 2 slices white bread

• 2 slices cooked thick-cut bacon, drippings reserved

• 1 tbsp. mayonnaise

• 1 tsp. Sriracha

• 2 to 3 slices ripe tomato, sprinkled with salt

• 2 to 3 leaves green leaf lettuce

Directions

Brush 1 side of each slice of bread (something sturdy such as country or hearty white) with the bacon drippings. Toast the greased side for a few minutes, either in a skillet or under the broiler set on high, until golden brown.

In a small bowl, mix together the mayo and Sriracha. Spread half the Sriracha mayo on each of the toasted bread sides, then assemble the bacon, tomato and lettuce between the slices of bread.

Variations: Peach instead of, or in addition to, tomato. Leave the Sriracha out of the mayo. Try a different kind of lettuce — classic iceberg and butter lettuce are both good.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 530 Fat 38 g

Sodium 940 mg Carbohydrates 32 g

Saturated fat 12 g Added sugars 4 g

Protein 14 g Cholesterol 46 mg

Dietary fiber 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 starch, 1 high-fat protein, 5 ½ fat.

Crunchy Raspberry PB&J.

Serves 1.

Note: A peanut butter and jelly is so easy to make and so easy to mess up. A few simple upgrades make a satisfying, well-balanced sandwich that should have been in lunchboxes long ago. From Becky Krystal.

• 2 to 3 tbsp. crunchy natural peanut butter

• 2 slices whole-wheat bread

• 2 tbsp. raspberry jam or preserves

• 2 to 3 thick (about 1/4 in.) slices tart apple

Directions

Divide the peanut butter between the slices of bread. Spread the raspberry jam on top of one of the peanut butter layers. Place the apple slices on top of the jam, followed by the other slice of bread.

Variations: Use fig preserves. Try a different crunchy nut butter. Make it a club with another slice of bread and more filling.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 510 Fat 19 g

Sodium 480 mg Carbohydrates 72 g

Saturated fat 4 g Added sugars 12 g

Protein 16 g Cholesterol 0 mg

Dietary fiber 7 g

Exchanges per serving: ½ fruit, 2 starch, 2 ½ carb, 1 ½ high-fat protein, 1 fat.

Spicy, Smoky Turkey Sandwich.

Serves 1.

Note: Chipotle mayo and smoked turkey will remind you of the outdoors even if you are eating it at your desk. Another boring turkey sandwich? Never again with this zesty number. From Becky Krystal.

• 1 chipotle in adobo, drained and minced

• 3 tbsp. mayonnaise

• 2 slices sourdough bread

• 1 slice pepper jack cheese

• 4 oz. smoked turkey

• Handful baby spinach leaves

Directions

In a small bowl, combine the chipotle and mayonnaise. You’ll need about a third of it (or as much as you want) for this sandwich; the rest will keep in the refrigerator for a few days. Spread half of the reserved mayo on 1 side of each slice of bread. Assemble the cheese, turkey and spinach between the slices of bread.

Variations: Decrease the chipotle or leave it out of the mayo. Swap in Monterey jack, or any deli sliced cheese, for the pepper jack. This would also be good on a kaiser roll.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 845 Fat 44 g

Sodium 2,490 mg Carbohydrates 72 g

Saturated fat 11 g Added sugars 3 g

Protein 39 g Cholesterol 92 mg

Dietary fiber 4 g

Exchanges per serving: 5 starch, 3 ½ lean protein, 6 ½ fat.

Dill and Pickle Egg Salad Sandwich.

Serves 1.

Note: This is based on a mustard-based salad rather than the usual mayo-based one, and pulls inspiration from a potato salad recipe. The eggs worked great in lieu of potatoes, with the dill, pickles and rye bread coming together for a very punchy sandwich. From Becky Krystal.

• 1/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 tbsp. brine from a jar of cornichons, gherkins or other small pickles, plus more as needed

• 1 1/2 tsp. white or red wine vinegar, plus more as needed

• 1/2 tsp. mustard, such as Dijon

• 1 tbsp. honey, plus more as needed

• Kosher salt

• Freshly ground black pepper

• 2 hard-boiled eggs, diced

• 3 cornichons, gherkins or other small pickles, finely chopped

• 2 tsp. minced fresh dill

• 2 slices rye bread

• Handful mixed baby lettuces

Directions

Combine the oil, pickle brine, vinegar, mustard and honey in a mini food processor or lidded jar you can shake. Season lightly with salt and pepper. Process, or seal and shake, to form a creamy vinaigrette. This should take a minute or less. Taste and add more brine, vinegar or honey, as needed.

Combine the egg, cornichons and dill in a medium bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of the dressing. Tuck the egg salad into the bread in between 2 thin layers of lettuce.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 500 Fat 30 g

Sodium 900 mg Carbohydrates 39 g

Saturated fat 6 g Added sugars 6 g

Protein 19 g Cholesterol 370 mg

Dietary fiber 4 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 starch, ½ carb, 2 medium-fat protein, 3 ½ fat.

Double Mango Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich.

Serves 1.

Note: A double dose of mango — fresh and chutney — goes into this aromatic salad inspired by Washington chef Scott Drewno. This version is based on a yogurt dressing reminiscent of a tandoori marinade. There’s no need to cook a chicken unless you want to, because this is the perfect use for a store-bought rotisserie bird. This recipe scales up easily if you want to make enough chicken salad for a few days. Toast the almonds in a small dry skillet over medium heat, tossing frequently, until fragrant, 3 to 5 minutes. From Becky Krystal.

• 3 tbsp. whole milk Greek yogurt

• 1/2 tsp. curry powder

• 1 tbsp. olive oil

• Squeeze fresh lemon juice

• Pinch kosher salt

• Pinch sugar

• 3 to 4 oz. cooked chicken, torn into 1- to 2-in. pieces

• 1 tbsp. chunky mango chutney, such as Major Grey’s

• 1 tbsp. toasted slivered almonds (see Note)

• 2 tbsp. diced mango

• 2 or 3 leaves of butter lettuce

• 2 slices challah

Directions

In a medium bowl, whisk together the yogurt, curry powder, olive oil, lemon juice, salt and sugar. Stir in the chicken, chutney, almonds and diced mango. Pile the chicken salad on top of the lettuce in between the slices of challah.

Variations: Use cucumber instead of mango. Opt for another kind of nut. Change the flavor profile with a different spice blend. Try in a wrap or pita.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 600 Fat 32 g

Sodium 560 mg Carbohydrates 46 g

Saturated fat 7 g Added sugars 6 g

Protein 34 g Cholesterol 110 mg

Dietary fiber 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 starch, 1 carb, 4 lean protein, 4 ½ fat.





