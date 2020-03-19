Baked Black Bean Taquitos With Creamy Avocado Sauce

Serves 4.

Note: The trickiest thing with these crunchy little rolls is shaping them without the corn tortillas splitting. I recommend microwaving them, four at a time, to warm and soften them for rolling. Baking the rolls in a hot oven crisps the tortillas, without a large amount of oil. You will need 12 wooden toothpicks. From Robin Asbell.

• Vegetable oil spray

• 1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 large onion, chopped

• 1 c. diced zucchini

• 4 garlic cloves, chopped, divided

• 1 tbsp. fresh oregano, chopped

• 1/2 tsp. chipotle powder

• Salt

• 1 (15-oz.) can black beans, drained and rinsed (or 1 1/2 c. cooked beans)

• 12 (4-in.) small corn tortillas, divided

• 1/2 c. fresh cilantro leaves, packed

• 2 large avocados, pitted and scooped

• 3 tbsp. fresh lime juice, divided

• 1 tsp. fresh lime zest

• 2 large jalapeños, seeded and minced

• 1/2 c. chopped grape tomatoes

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees, and use vegetable oil to spray a sheet pan; reserve.

To make the filling: In a large sauté pan, drizzle the olive oil and place over medium-high heat. Add the onions, zucchini and 2 chopped garlic cloves, and stir until the vegetables are sizzling. Reduce to medium-low and stir often, cooking for about 10 minutes to soften the zucchini and cook off the liquids.

When the pan is dry, add the oregano, chipotle powder and 1/2 teaspoon salt, and stir. Take off the heat. Add the beans and stir to mix, then mash the beans with the back of a wooden spoon or a potato masher, until they are about half mashed and the mixture holds together. Let cool.

To make the avocado sauce: In the food processor, place the cilantro and remaining 2 chopped garlic cloves, and process until finely minced. Scrape down and add the avocado flesh, then process until smooth, stopping to scrape down as needed. Add 2 tablespoons lime juice, the zest and 1/2 teaspoon salt, and process until smooth. Adjust seasoning to see if it needs more lime. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the jalapeños and tomatoes.

To assemble the taquitos: Place 4 tortillas on a small plate and microwave for 20 seconds, until warm and pliable. On each tortilla place 2 tablespoons of the black bean mixture, in a line down the center, then roll the tortilla up, not too tightly. Secure with a toothpick and place on the sheet pan. Microwave 4 more tortillas when the first 4 are rolled.

Continue until all the taquitos are on the pan. Spritz with oil and bake for 10 minutes, then carefully turn the taquitos and bake for 10 minutes longer.

Serve 3 taquitos per person with a heaping 1/4 cup of sauce for dipping.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 370 Fat 17 g Sodium 890 mg

Carbohydrates 49 g Saturated fat 2 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 11 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 17 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 vegetable, 3 starch, 3 fat.