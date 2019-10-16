Asian Style Slaw With Lime and Ginger

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: This bright, zesty slaw is especially good with grilled or roast chicken or pork. Try leftovers in a turkey sandwich. The recipe calls for both dark sesame oil and regular sesame oil. The dark variety packs a lot of flavor, but would overwhelm the dressing if used for all the oil. If you don't have both kinds, you could substitute any vegetable oil (except olive oil) for the regular variety. From Beth Dooley.

• 1/4 c. fresh lime juice

• 1 tbsp. honey

• 1 to 2 tsp. soy sauce, to taste

• 3 tbsp. sesame oil (see Note)

• 2 tbsp. dark sesame oil

• 1 small head red cabbage, thinly sliced (about 5 to 6 c.)

• 1/4 c. thinly sliced red onion

• 2 tart apples, cored and thinly sliced

• 1/4 c. slivered fresh cilantro leaves

• 2 tbsp. minced fresh ginger, or to taste

• Generous pinch

Directions

In a small bowl, whisk together the lime juice, honey, soy sauce and both sesame oils.

In a large bowl, toss together the red cabbage, onion, apple, cilantro and ginger. Toss in the dressing, refrigerate until ready to serve, and toss again before serving.

Nutrition information per each of 6 servings:

Calories 180

Fat 12 g

Sodium 120 mg

Carbohydrates 21 g

Saturated fat 2 g

Added sugars 3 g

Protein 2 g

Cholesterol 0 mg

Dietary fiber 4 g

Exch. per serving: 1 vegetable, ½ fruit, ½ carb, 2 ½ fat.