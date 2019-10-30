Apple-Berry Hand Pie

Makes 8.

Note: You can make these ahead and freeze them, baked or unbaked, to have on hand for the holidays. Shape them into mini-crescents for one-bite treats to eat with your fingers or into individual portions for a portable individual pie. From Beth Dooley.

Cream cheese crust:

• 6 tbsp. cold, unsalted butter, cut into pieces

• 4 oz. cold cream cheese, cut into pieces

• 1 c. flour, plus a little extra for dusting the dough

• 1/2 tsp. salt

Filling:

• 2 c. apples, peeled, cored and cut into 1/4-in. dice

• 2 tbsp. elderberry or mixed berry jelly

• Pinch of salt to taste

• Elderberry whipped cream for garnish

Directions

To make the crust: Put the butter, cream cheese, flour and salt into a food processor fitted with a steel blade and pulse the motor until the dough comes together. Gather the dough into a ball and flatten it slightly. Dust the dough with a little flour, cover with plastic and chill for at least 1 hour or overnight.

To make the filling: Put the apples and jelly into a small saucepan and set over low heat, stirring until the jelly has melted and coated the apples. Remove from the heat and allow to come to room temperature.

To assemble the pies: Pull the dough from the refrigerator and allow it to come to room temperature. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Unwrap the dough and roll into a rectangle about 9 inches wide and 17 inches long. Use a sharp knife to trim off the edges.

Cut the dough into 4-inch rounds. Place 2 to 3 tablespoons of the apple filling on each round. Using a pastry brush lightly wet the edges of the dough. Fold the dough over the filling to make a half-moon. Press the edges to seal, using your fingers or a fork. Transfer the pastry to the prepared baking sheet. Repeat until all the pastries are filled.

Bake until the pastry is golden brown, about 25 to 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to cool on a rack. Top with a little elderberry or blueberry whipped cream.

Nutrition information per serving with whipped cream:

Calories 315 Fat 23 g Sodium 230 mg

Carbohydrates 24 g Saturated fat 14 g Added sugars 4 g

Protein 3 g Cholesterol 70 mg Dietary fiber 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 starch, ½ carb, 4 ½ fat.

Elderberry Whipped Cream

Makes about 2 cups.

Note: From Beth Dooley.

• 1 c. heavy cream

• 2 tbsp. elderberry or blueberry jelly

Directions

In a small bowl, whip the cream until it holds stiff peaks. Then whip in the jelly until it’s fully incorporated.