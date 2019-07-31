Ancho Pork Tacos With Grilled Nectarine Salsa

Makes 12 tacos.

Note: Grilling the nectarines and limes for the salsa gives it a slightly smoky flavor that mirrors the smokiness of the grilled pork. Plan ahead, as the pork needs to marinate for at least 30 minutes and up to 2 hours. From Meredith Deeds.

• 2 medium dried ancho chiles, seeds and stems removed

• 1 c. boiling water

• 1/4 c. orange juice

• 2 tbsp. fresh lime juice

• 1 tbsp. vegetable oil

• 3 garlic cloves

• 1 tsp. ground cumin

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 12 corn tortillas

• 1 1/2 lb. pork shoulder steaks, 1/2-in. thick

Salsa:

• 3 ripe, but firm large nectarines (1 to 1 1/4 lb. total), halved and pitted

• 2 limes, halved

• 1 tbsp. vegetable oil

• 1/2 c. chopped red onion

• 2 tbsp. finely chopped fresh mint

• 1 tbsp. finely chopped fresh cilantro

• 2 tsp. honey

• 1 serrano chile, seeded and finely chopped

• 1/4 tsp. salt

Directions

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Open up the dried chiles so they lie flat and arrange them in the skillet. Toast the chiles, pressing down on them with a spatula so they make contact with the skillet, for 30 seconds on each side. Transfer to a small bowl and pour 1 cup boiling water over the top. Press the chiles down to submerge in the water and let soak for 20 minutes.

Drain the water from the chiles. Discard the water and transfer the chiles to a blender. Add orange juice, lime juice, 1 tablespoon oil, garlic, cumin and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Purée until smooth, adding a tablespoon or two of water, if necessary.

Place the pork in a shallow bowl. Pour the chile mixture over the pork and turn the steaks to coat. Cover and chill for at least 30 minutes, up to 2 hours.

Prepare a charcoal grill or set a gas grill to high heat.

Brush the nectarines and limes with 1 tablespoon oil.

Remove pork from marinade, removing any excess. Place the steaks on the grill and cook, turning once, for 6 to 8 minutes, until cooked through but still medium-rare closest to the bone (an instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone should register 145 degrees). Transfer to a cutting board and let rest while you prepare the salsa.

Place the nectarines and limes on the grill, and cook for 3 to 5 minutes, until just heated through, but not soft. Transfer to a cutting board and chop the nectarines. Place in a medium bowl, squeeze half of the grilled limes over the nectarines. Reserve the remaining lime halves.

To the bowl, add the onion, mint, cilantro, honey, serrano chile and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Stir to combine.

Place corn tortillas on the grill and cook for about 30 seconds, turning once, until warm and slightly charred around the edges. Wrap tortillas in a clean dish towel to keep warm. Remove any bones in the pork steaks by cutting around them with a sharp knife. Chop the steaks into 1/2-inch pieces. To assemble, spoon some of the chopped pork onto each tortilla and top with salsa. Cut the remaining grilled lime halves into quarters and serve with the tacos.

Nutrition information per taco:

Calories 160 Fat 6 g Sodium 100 mg

Carbohydrates 18 g Saturated fat 2 g Added sugars 1 g

Protein 9 g Cholesterol 20 mg Dietary fiber 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 starch, 1 medium-fat protein.