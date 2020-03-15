MINNEAPOLIS
Todd William Theisen, as surety for Coach High Tech Inc. and High-Tech Roofing & Sheetmetal Inc., and Stacie Sue Theisen, Big Lake, Minn.; filed March 9, 20-40673; Chap. 7; assets, $13,268; liabilities, $1,060,701.
St. Paul
Linda Marie Zaun Rolland, as surety for Twin Cities Gaming Supplies Inc., 1540 Skyline Dr., Eagan; filed March 12, 20-30722; Chap. 7; assets, $559,428; liabilities, $1,261,215.
