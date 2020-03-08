MINNEAPOLIS

Glenn Lloyd Valentine, as surety for EZ Pro Construction & Design LLC, Enpro Construction Group LLC, EZ Pro Corp. and ICF Construction & Custom Designs/Renovations, 6626 S. Chicago Av., Richfield; filed March 2, 20-40612; Chap. 7; assets, $28,161; liabilities, $133,951.

 

Corey Frank Ebb Lahm, as surety for Cat & Fiddle Beverage LLC, Green Bus Imports LLC and Greenbus Provision Inc., 4234 S. Harriet Av., Minneapolis; filed March 2, 20-40613; Chap. 7; assets, $327,653; liabilities, $365,721.