MINNEAPOLIS
Lahiru Arrawwaladon Liyanage and Dayani Nivanthana Liyange, formerly doing business as My Ted Restaurants LLC and My Ted LLC, 1001 Pontiac Court, Chanhassen; filed Feb. 24, 20-40512; Chap. 7; assets, $107,080; liabilities, $139,417.
ST. PAUL
Karen Elma Vaubel, doing business as Cornerstone Investment LLC and Wagon Wheel Cafe, Mankato, Minn.; filed Feb. 21, 20-30488; Chap. 7; assets, $8,300; liabilities, $47,029.
