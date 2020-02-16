MINNEAPOLIS

Sherif M. Said, as surety for King Tooth PLLC, Minneapolis Dental Associates PLLC, Cities Dental Studio PLLC, Twin Cities Dental Studio and Metropolitan Dental Association PLLC, and Alicia N. Said, 3708 Baker Road, Hopkins; filed Feb 11, 20-40390; Chap. 7; assets, $773,752; liabilities, $2,440,309.

Christopher Strickland O’Connell, as surety for CSO Capital LLC and CSO Uptown Inc., 7445 S. Emerson Av., Richfield; filed Feb. 12, 20-40409; Chap. 7; assets, $662,621; liabilities, $1,089,672.

Caroline Jane Butterfield, as surety for Butterfield’s Buttercup Sweets Inc., doing business as Tavern 333, 21950 NW. Guarani St., Oak Grove; filed Feb. 14, 20-40437; Chap. 7; assets, $451,304; liabilities, $654,311.

Reed Wilkerson, as surety for RFW LLC 81-4171434, 5637 S. Penn Av., Minneapolis; filed Feb. 14, 20-40438 Chap. 7; $20,504; liabilities, $380,825.

ST. PAUL

Richland Eggs Inc., Lake Benton, Minn.; filed Feb. 10, 20-30374; Chap. 12; no schedules filed. Lisa Sixta, president.

Richland Farms Inc., Lake Benton, Minn.; filed Feb. 10, 20-30375; Chap. 12; no schedules filed. Randy Sixta, president.

TheoremDx Inc., formerly known as OvaGene Oncology Inc., 1431 Summit Av., St. Paul; filed Feb. 13, 20-30405; Chap. 7; assets, $1,000; liabilities, $16,100,696. John E. Coonan, president and director.