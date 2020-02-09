MINNEAPOLIS

James Dale Fredrickson, as surety for JD’s Transport Inc., 17151 NE. Chisholm St., Ham Lake; filed Feb. 4, 20-40328; Chap. 7; assets, $248,840; liabilities, $1,681,903.

Shakir Ahmed Said, doing business as Maple Grove Line, 9220 N. Zanzibar Lane, Maple Grove; filed Feb. 6, 20-40344; Chap. 7; assets, $216,800; liabilities, $448,379.

ST. PAUL

Gene C. Duenow and Margaret A. Duenow, as surety for Duenow Corp. of Nebraska Inc., Duenow Management Corp., GDP LLC, GPD II LLC, GPD III LLC and GPD Gordon LLC, 27126 Thomas Av., Elko New Market; filed Feb. 3, 20-30308; Chap. 7; assets, $772,560; liabilities, $1,851,789.