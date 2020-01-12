MINNEAPOLIS
Paul Richard Schwieters, as surety for 4-S Ranch LLC and SNG Construction Inc., Zimmerman, Minn.; filed Jan. 8, 20-40049; Chap. 7; assets, $174,203; liabilities, $695,144.
Mateo’s Soccer Store LLC, 215 Locust St., Monticello; filed Jan. 8, 20-40061; Chap. 7; assets, $5,341; liabilities, $132,174. Matthew Kent, sole member.
Business
A business man and his onetime 'little brother' make Minnesota a better place
With support from Don MacPherson and a growing list of others, Shakeel Nelson is the volunteer CEO of Inner City Ducks.
Business
Frey Foundation's next generation has firsthand knowledge of pressing social issues
Flor Treviño Frey brings corporate, nonprofit and entrepreneurial experience as well as a distinct personal perspective to her new role.
Business
Forum: It is time for the Legislature to ban noncompete clauses
With a few very important exceptions, very few circumstances justify barring an employee from going to a competitor.
Business
The minimum wage is rising, but these workers are being left behind
Students, workers on small farms and those with disabilities are among workers exempt from the hike.
Business
How business owners can help workers transition into retirement
With recent changes in work, health and life span, concepts of retirement are evolving again.