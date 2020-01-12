MINNEAPOLIS

Paul Richard Schwieters, as surety for 4-S Ranch LLC and SNG Construction Inc., Zimmerman, Minn.; filed Jan. 8, 20-40049; Chap. 7; assets, $174,203; liabilities, $695,144.

Mateo’s Soccer Store LLC, 215 Locust St., Monticello; filed Jan. 8, 20-40061; Chap. 7; assets, $5,341; liabilities, $132,174. Matthew Kent, sole member.