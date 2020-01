MINNEAPOLIS

Summit Facility and Kitchen Service LLC, doing business as Summit Commercial Facilities Group, 2445 N. Nevada Av., Golden Valley; filed Dec. 30, 19-43872; Chap. 11; no schedules filed. Kevin G. Yakes, CEO.

Yager Enterprises Inc., 3677 Redford Lane, Monticello; filed Dec. 30, 19-43873; Chap. 11; no schedules filed. Richelle Yager, signee.

Anna Louise Kuennen-Pitches, as surety for Fitness RX USA LLC and Louise David Investing LLC, 17966 Cobblestone Way, Eden Prairie; filed Dec. 31, 19-43911; Chap. 7; assets, $326,015; liabilities, $424,536.

Craig Aaron Pantekoek, as surety for Pantekoek Transfer Inc., 2520 NW. 183rd Av., Oak Grove; filed Jan. 2, 2020, 20-40003; Chap. 7; assets, $211,194; liabilities, $1,731,852.

ST. PAUL

Patrick A. Walker Construction Inc., 16945 Neill Path, Hastings; Dec. 27, 19-33993; Chap. 7; assets, $445; liabilities, $33,979. Patrick A. Walker, president.

Kurt Allen Kuhlman and Stacey Marie Kuhlman, filed Dec. 27, 19-33996; Chap. 7; as surety for Just Because Liquors LLC and Just Because Liquors Too LLC, 6051 N. Summit Court, Cottage Grove; assets, $547,104; liabilities, $1,793,116.