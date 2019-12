MINNEAPOLIS

Monticello Pizza Co. LLC, doing business as Little Caesars, 812 Elm Creek Circle, Champlin; filed Dec. 16, 19-43750; Chap. 11; no schedules filed. Gary Persons, president/member.

Cecilia Ann Johnson-Lauer, as surety for Minnesota Benefits Advisory Group Inc., formerly doing business as Benefits Advisory Group Inc., and Perry Lee Lauer, 16220 NW. Turnberry Turn, Ramsey; filed Dec. 16, 19-43751; Chap. 13, assets, $1,109,707; liabilities, $871,056.

Granite City Food & Brewery Ltd., doing business as Granite City Food and Brewery, 3600 W. American Blvd., Bloomington; filed Dec. 16, 19-43756; Chap. 11; no schedules filed. Richard H. Lynch, CEO.

Granite City Restaurant Operations Inc., doing business as Granite City Food & Brewery and Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill, 3600 W. American Blvd., Bloomington; filed Dec. 16, 19-43757; Chap. 11; no schedules filed. Richard H. Lynch, president and CEO.

Granite City of Indiana Inc., doing business as Granite City Food & Brewery, 3600 W. American Blvd., Bloomington; filed Dec. 16, 19-43758; Chap. 11; no schedules filed. Richard H. Lynch, president and CEO.

Granite City of Kansas Ltd., 3600 W. American Blvd., Bloomington; filed Dec. 16, 19-43759; Chap. 11; no schedules filed. Richard H. Lynch, president and CEO.

Granite City of Maryland Inc., doing business as Granite City Food & Brewery, 3600 W. American Blvd., Bloomington; filed Dec. 16, 19-43760; Chap. 11; no schedules filed. Richard H. Lynch, president and CEO.

StoreWorks Technologies Ltd., also known as StoreWorks and StoreWorks Technologies, 7300 S. Washington Av., Eden Prairie; filed Dec. 20, 19-43814; Chap. 11; no schedules filed. Anil Konkimalla, chief executive.

ATA Development LLC, 7300 S. Washington Av., Eden Prairie; filed Dec. 20, 19-43815; Chap. 11; no schedules filed. Anil Konkimalla, president.

ST. PAUL

Chad Nicholas Buehring, as surety for Buehring Farms LLC and Buehring Properties LLC, and Lynnette Marie Buehring, Rush City, Minn.; filed Dec. 19, 19-33928; Chap. 7; assets, $276,792; liabilities, $3,032,889.