MINNEAPOLIS

Dustin Robert Denison, formerly doing business as Applied Energy Innovations LLC, and Jessica Anna-Marie Ward-Denison, 4020 E. 52nd St., Minneapolis; filed Nov. 19, 19-43518; Chap. 13; assets, $114,776; liabilities, $189,639.

Graham Donald Richard Schuett, as surety for National Building Corp., 1047 NE. 89th Av., Blaine; filed Nov. 21, 19-43540; Chap. 7; assets, $14,466; liabilities, $560,315.

ST. PAUL

Wade Allen Tollefson, as surety for Nuggle Bug LLC, doing business as Nuggle Bug Cloth Diaper Service and Boutique and Nuggle Bug Cloth Diapers, Rochester, Minn.; filed Nov. 15, 19-33574; Chap. 7; assets, $124,443; liabilities, $674,207.

Minnesota School of Business Inc., 8089 Globe Dr., Woodbury; filed Nov. 20, 19-33629; Chap. 11; no schedules filed. Terry L. Myhre, chairman/president.

Globe University Inc., 8089 Globe Dr., Woodbury; filed Nov. 20, 19-33632; Chap. 11; no schedules filed. Terry L. Myhre, chairman/president.

Alex James Kromminga; as surety for Murphy Fleet Services LLC, Dover, Minn.; filed Nov. 21, 19-33638; Chap. 7; assets, $393,251; liabilities, $548,542.