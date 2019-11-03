MINNEAPOLIS
DDR Investments LLC, 8400 Normandale Lake Blvd., Bloomington; filed Oct. 25, 19-43252; Chap. 11; no schedules filed. Daniel D. Ross, managing member.
Abderrafia Kasri, as surety for Blue Village Operations LLC, doing business as Blue Village Grill, 1297 Norton Av. NE., Fridley; filed Oct. 28, 19-43272; Chap. 7; assets, $13,450; liabilities, $193,142.
Kevin James Tatro, as surety for Intertwined Health Supplements LLC and Intertwined Health LLC, 1614 Oak Park Av. N., Minneapolis; filedFriday, 19-43349; Chap. 7; assets, $28,366; liabilities, $357,079.
ST. PAUL
Constance Rae Martin, doing business as Martin Litigation Support Services LLC, 17225 Foliage Av., Farmington; filed Tuesday, 19-33378; Chap. 7; assets, $324,024; liabilities, $783,313.