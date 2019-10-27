ST. PAUL

Hmong Minnesota Home Care Inc., 1059 S. Robert St., St. Paul; filed Oct. 21, 19-33287; assets, $1,025; liabilities, $445,563. Bee Vue, owner.

Rick Steven Deutsch, doing business as Virtuoso Construction, R&R Construction and Three Forks Venture, and Melissa Sue Deutsch, 2868 Stagecoach Trail S., Afton; filed Oct. 24, 19-33335; Chap. 7; assets, $378,100; liabilities, $1,596,917.