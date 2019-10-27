ST. PAUL
Hmong Minnesota Home Care Inc., 1059 S. Robert St., St. Paul; filed Oct. 21, 19-33287; assets, $1,025; liabilities, $445,563. Bee Vue, owner.
Rick Steven Deutsch, doing business as Virtuoso Construction, R&R Construction and Three Forks Venture, and Melissa Sue Deutsch, 2868 Stagecoach Trail S., Afton; filed Oct. 24, 19-33335; Chap. 7; assets, $378,100; liabilities, $1,596,917.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Court to hear arguments on Maryland political ads law
A state law that was passed in response to Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election will get another hearing in federal court.
Home & Garden
Rising home prices, falling sales hurting small businesses
Many small companies tied to the housing market are seeing a slowdown in business, one that's forecast to continue well into 2020.
Business
Money saver or bad deal? Debate over short-term insurance policies heads to Senate
Debate over expanding these health policies heads to U.S. Senate this week.
Business
Prologis to acquire Liberty Property in $12.6B stock deal
Shares in Liberty Property Trust jumped 17% after the company announced it was being acquired by Prologis in a deal the commercial real estate companies are valuing at $12.6 billion including debt assumption.
Variety
Stocks open busy week on track for record high
Stocks moved broadly higher in early trading Monday, putting the S&P 500 on track for a record high at the beginning a busy week of corporate earnings and economic reports.