ST. PAUL
Jennelle Ann Stemper, as surety for 2 Gemini LLC, Byron, Minn.; filed Oct. 17 19-33240; Chap. 7; assets, $19,200; liabilities, $341,825.
Movies
Final 'Rise of Skywalker' trailer debuts
The final trailer for the "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" debuted Monday night, offering montages of epic cosmic combat and a fleeting glimpse of the late Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia embracing Daisy Ridley's Rey.
National
Affordable housing among striking Chicago teachers' demands
Striking Chicago teachers who are seeking smaller class sizes and higher pay also are demanding that the nation's third-largest city do more to lower housing costs and put more resources into helping homeless students.
Business
Latest: Deliberate blackouts possible again in California
The Latest on wildfires in California (all times local):
National
California governor wants investigation of high gas prices
California's governor has asked the attorney general to investigate why the state's gas prices are so high, pointing to a new report suggesting big oil companies are "misleading and overcharging customers" by as much as $1 per gallon.
Variety
Union official: Fired Wisconsin school guard gets job back
A Wisconsin school district is rehiring a black security guard after he was fired last week for repeating a racial slur while telling a student not to use it, a union official said Monday.