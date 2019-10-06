MINNEAPOLIS

Todd Denis Gertzen, formerly doing business as and as surety for TDG Ventures Inc. and Patriot Restorations LLC, formerly doing business as New Look Refinishing, 2821 Cutters Grove Av., Anoka; filed Sept. 30, 19-42942; Chap. 7; assets, $5,694; liabilities, $173,858.

Jon Allan Mocol, as surety for I Zen Spa and J & M Mocol LLC, and Kathleen Anne Hofer-Mocol, 7636 Oakridge Trail, Shakopee; fled Oct. 2, 19-42984; Chap. 7; assets, $53,695; liabilities, $258,910.

ST. PAUL

Chakib Benzakour and Diana Benzakour, as surety for DBenz Inc., TATO LLC and YSB LLC, doing business as Tasty Asia Takeout, Chisago City, Minn.; filed Sept. 27, 19-33009; Chap. 13; no schedules filed.

Joseph Patrick Bush, as surety for J.P. Bush Homes Inc., Custom Homes By JP Bush LLC and Team Fat Bike LLC, 1820 S. Quinlan Av., Lakeland; filed Sept. 27, 19-33018; Chap. 7; no schedules filed.