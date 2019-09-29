ST. PAUL
Persnickety About Hair LLC, doing business as Salon 755, 755 Bielenberg Dr., Woodbury; filed Sept. 20, 19-32939; Chap. 7; assets, $46,540; liabilities, $214,954. Kristin L. Halseth, chief manager.
Manuel Oliveros, as surety for Tenacious Builders, 4366 N. Woodgate Lane, Eagan; filed Sept. 23, 19-32956; Chap. 7; assets, $14,830; liabilities, $28,055.
Robert Stephen Yanish, as surety for Robert Yanish Restaurants Inc., RY Restaurants of Arden Hills LLC, JR Restaurants of Arden Hills LLC, RY North Branch LLC, JR Restaurants of Vadnais Heights LLC and JR Restaurants of Mountain Iron LLC, and Bernadine Marie Yanish, Rochester, Minn.; filed Sept. 24, 19-32972; Chap. 7; assets, $219,326; liabilities, $4,284,780.