ST. PAUL
Rancher's Legacy Meat Co., formerly known as Unger Meat Co., 4301 White Bear Pkwy., Vadnais Heights; filed Sept. 20, 19-32928; Chap. 11; assets, $13,291,000; liabilities, $26,897,956. Arlyn J. Lomen, president.
Recent bankruptcy filings in Minneapolis and St. Paul
