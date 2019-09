MINNEAPOLIS

Theodore A. Davies Jr., as surety for Paradigm Partners Inc., 11924 Waterford Road, Eden Prarie; filed Aug. 23, 19-42564; Chap. 7; assets, $18,748; liabilities, $90,893.

Joshua Dexter, as surety for Roy Bean Inc., Jazy Bean Inc., Root Bean Inc., Slow Poke LLC, Bean Nirvana and Midwest Underwater Specialties Inc., and Rachel Dexter, 215 Pine Hollow Drive, Circle Pines; filed Aug. 23, 19-42565; Chap. 7; assets, $969,913; liabilities, $1,509,670.

Alyn Sylte, as surety for Sylte Trucking Inc., Benson, Minn.; and Diane Sylte, filed Aug. 28, 19-42624; Chap. 12; assets, $8,578,417; liabilities, $3,032,486.

ST. PAUL

Joseph J. Merrill, as surety for First Choice Builders Inc., 20980 Lynn Dr., Prior Lake; filed Aug. 29, 19-32745; Chap. 7; assets, $676,147; liabilities, $1,369,649.