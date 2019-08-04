MINNEAPOLIS
Jamie Allan Heipel, as surety for American Specialties LLC, TC Wholesalers LLC and US Wholesale LLC, 12248 Radisson Road NE., Blaine; filed Aug. 1, 19-42336; Chap. 7; assets, $25,974; liabilities, $821,041.
TC Wholesalers LLC, 13981 Unity St. NW., Ramsey; filed Aug. 2, 19-42341; Chap. 7; assets, $0; liabilities, $28,541, Jamie Heipel, chief manager.
ST. PAUL
AGI Electric LLC, Owatonna, Minn.; filed July 29, 19-32374; Chap. 7; no schedules filed. Daniel P. Knutson, officer.
Hieutrung Dinh Nguyen, doing business as Perfect Tailor Inc., Rochester, Minn.; filed July 29, 19-32388; Chap. 7; assets, $36,644; liabilities, $64,200.
Douglas William Smith, as surety for McNally Smith College Inc., 7630 208th St. N., Forest Lake; filed July 31, 19-32449; Chap. 7; no schedules filed.