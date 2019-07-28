MINNEAPOLIS
Mark Wallace Morrow, as surety for Morrow Enterprises Inc. and Morrow Acquisitions Inc., and Kathleen Wander Morrow, N. 11615 54th Av., Plymouth; filed July 23, 19-42196; Chap. 7; assets, $1,163,033; liabilities, $3,135,311.
ST. PAUL
Gleason's Gymnastic School Inc., 2015 Silver Bell Road, Eagan; filed July 24, 19-32338; Chap. 11; no schedules filed. Lawrence R. Gleason, president.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
M&A deals just keep on coming in Minnesota, U.S., but fewer since 2015
It's not as frothy as a few years ago, but a resilient economy keeps the buying and selling churning.
Business
Fossil-fuel projects will put Minnesota's economy and environment at risk
From an overall energy markets and climate policy perspective, building new fossil-fuel infrastructure would not be a good long-term deal for Minnesota’s environment and taxpayers.…
Business
Business people
Moving upUCare, Minneapolis, named Jennifer Garber associate vice president of behavioral health services. She is a licensed social worker and was director of clinical operations…
Business
Reinvigorating a workplace initiative that has gone flat
Q: My company put a work-management initiative in place a while ago, but it's not going very well. People don't quite understand it and it's…
Business
Mackay: Use the ABCs to help fuel your creative mind
Creativity fuels innovation, and innovation is essential to business. So I'm sharing my thoughts on creativity, yet I'm using one of my favorite formulas: a…