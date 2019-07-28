MINNEAPOLIS

Mark Wallace Morrow, as surety for Morrow Enterprises Inc. and Morrow Acquisitions Inc., and Kathleen Wander Morrow, N. 11615 54th Av., Plymouth; filed July 23, 19-42196; Chap. 7; assets, $1,163,033; liabilities, $3,135,311.

ST. PAUL

Gleason's Gymnastic School Inc., 2015 Silver Bell Road, Eagan; filed July 24, 19-32338; Chap. 11; no schedules filed. Lawrence R. Gleason, president.